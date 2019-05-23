Eight alleged dealers face charges for Surrey-Langley drug ring

Police say the group is linked to the ongoing gang conflicts in Metro Vancouver

Eight people ranging from a 53-year-old from Langley to a 17-year-old boy from Surrey are facing charges of trafficking fentanyl and other drugs in a case Surrey RCMP say is linked to ongoing gang wars.

Between April and August 2018, the Surrey RCMP Drug Section, Surrey Serious Crime Section and Vancouver Police Department investigated a drug trafficking network allegedly operating in Langley and Surrey.

On May 8, 51 charges were laid against the eight suspects for allegedly dealing fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Those facing charges are:

• Jeffrey Donald Lessard, 31 years old from Coquitlam

• Janet Lynn Horvath 53 years old from Langley

• Jonathon Joseph Thomas, 37 years old from Langley

• Garrnett Thadeous Flannigan, 35 years old from Langley

• Joshua James Pellerin, 33 years old of No Fixed Address

• David John Hudon, 27 years old from Surrey

• An 18-year-old female from Delta (who was a youth at the time of the alleged offence)

• A 17-year-old male youth from Surrey

Lessard is also facing eight charges for trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine from a different, unrelated investigation, said Cpl. Elenore Sturko of the Surrey RCMP.

“Drug trafficking remains a significant contributing factor in gang related violence across the Lower Mainland,” said Surrey RCMP Pro-active Enforcement Officer Inspector Mike Hall “Together with our partners, we will continue to strategically target individuals and networks connected to the illicit drug trade.”

Police asked that anyone who has more information on the drug trafficking network can call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

