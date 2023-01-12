Police say 8 arrested in drug raid in 13700-block of Grosvenor Road in Whalley at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Photo: Dominic Vallee).

Police say 8 arrested in drug raid in 13700-block of Grosvenor Road in Whalley at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Photo: Dominic Vallee).

Eight arrested in police raid on Surrey house

This happened in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road in Bolivar Heights on Wednesday afternoon

Eight people were arrested when Surrey RCMP and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a house in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road in Bolivar Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

“There just working on processing some of the exhibits seized so we can get a more fulsome picture of everything that was located and seized,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Thursday.

Area resident Dominic Vallee said he heard one gun shot and glass breaking.

“I heard a shotgun, there was tear gas deployed, it was pretty f—-ing mental,” he said. “I personally heard two kinds of weapons, so there was an exchange of fire, guaranteed.”

The Surrey RCMP says no shots were fired.

“Nope, no shootout, a search warrant being executed, no shots fired, no,” Munn said. “It was a search warrant that was executed in relation to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and at the initial execution eight people were arrested inside the residence.”

Video by Dominic Vallee

READ ALSO: Shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhoood leaves 1 man injured

Meantime, on Dec. 22, 9:30 p.m., Surrey Mounties responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road and a man was taken to hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Surreysurrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: ‘This is a parent’s worst nightmare’; father of missing Bella Coola man
Next story
From rivers to the runway: B.C. woman reclaiming Indigenous heritage with fashion

Just Posted

“Stephanie Bailey, animal care expert and Langley resident, works with a rat on the set of the upcoming documentary ‘Rat City’ that is set to air on CBC’s The Nature of Things on Friday, Jan. 13. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Rats, camera, action: Langley resident gets creative in a new rat documentary

Langley’s own Nicholas Meister is playing with Team Pierce at the BC Men’s Curling Championships in Chilliwack this week. Their team won in 2022, and are hoping to do well this time out. They played and won their first game Thursday in overtime. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Overtime gives local curler and team first of 2 consecutive wins

Send details about Langley community events and groups to datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Black Press Media files)
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Langley events for mid-January

Noah Atkins is one of the artists part of the mural project for Langley Fine Arts School. He will be accompanied by his sister, Elinor Atkins. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Kwantlen First Nation artists bring traditional murals to Langley Fine Arts School