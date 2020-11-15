Langley Township firefighters were called to the scene of a residential blaze on 200 Street near 20 Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday morning April 26, 2020 (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Township firefighters were called to the scene of a residential blaze on 200 Street near 20 Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday morning April 26, 2020 (Langley Advance Times file)

Eight Langley Township firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Another 20 may have been exposed

Eight Langley Township firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 and another 20 may have been exposed to the virus.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, in response to a query from the Langley Advance Times, the Township issued a written statement that, during the week of Nov. 9, “eight personnel have been confirmed with COVID-19, and currently 20 others have been advised to either self-isolate or they are awaiting test results.”

“Information available at this time indicates that these may not be all workplace-related transmissions,” the Township added.

READ ALSO: A “few” Langley Mounties have had to take time off because of possible COVID exposure: report

While the infections will affect staffing levels, they are not expected to affect response times or the effectiveness of the fire department, Township fire chief Stephen Gamble said.

“I want to assure community members that while public health and the Township work to care for our afflicted personnel, the Township Fire Department can and will continue to provide services,” said Gamble.

Preventative procedures at fire halls have been tightened “to align with the guidance established in the region-specific public health order that was announced on Nov. 7th” the statement said.

No more details were provided “to protect the privacy of those involved,” with the Township explaining it was an employee health-related matter.

According to an online Township profile, the department currently consists of 81 full-time suppression firefighters at seven fire halls, plus 100 paid-call firefighters as well as 16 prevention, training, management and support staff.

READ ALSO: Six Langley Township firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

In March, eight TOL firefighters were exposed to COVID-19, after responding to a medical call in Murrayville to help a man who later tested positive for COVID-19.

They were immediately directed to self-isolate upon hearing the man’s diagnosis.

Two were immediately cleared to return to work, while the other came back after self-isolating.

None were tested.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s just disgusting’: Broncos parents angry over lack of action on bus seatbelts
Next story
Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede

Just Posted

Langley Township firefighters were called to the scene of a residential blaze on 200 Street near 20 Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday morning April 26, 2020 (Langley Advance Times file)
Eight Langley Township firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Another 20 may have been exposed

Twin sisters Kalli (L) and Kylie Eccles tried out the merry-go-round at Brydon Park, located on the corner of 53 Avenue and 198 Street in Langley City, on Sunday Nov. 15 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A good day to play in Langley

Kids, parents and grandparents took advantage of the sunny Sunday weather

One staff member and three residents at Jackman Manor in Aldergrove have tested positive for COVID-19, the FHA said (Black Press Media file)
COVID-19 cases reported at Aldergrove care facility

One staff member and three residents at Jackman Manor in Aldergrove have tested positive

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Former Walnut Grove Gators and sisters Jessica (L) and Sophia Wisotzki (R) will be playing together again, SFU announced on Friday, Nov. 13. (file)
Sisters reunited: Walnut Grove Gator Sophia Wisotzki to play for SFU with sibling

Letter of intent signing announced by university

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

A man and his son are silhouetted against the sky as they watch the sunset from a park in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 26, 2020. A new survey shows caregivers for kids with autism, report their children’s anxiety, routines and sleep quality have worsened in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with parents’ own wellbeing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel
B.C. kids with autism and their caregivers lack support during pandemic: survey

Experts say a change in attitude, not just more funds, is needed

Dozens of COVID-19 cases have been linked to Platinum Athletic Club (7653 King Geroge Blvd.). (Platinum Athletic Club)
Surrey gym linked to 42 COVID-19 cases

Platinum Athletic Club says people attended club while waiting for COVID-19 test results

Current conditions on Hwy 97C. (DriveBC)
Update: Eastbound Hwy 97C traffic moving again

Incident reported at 8:44 p.m., Nov. 14. Next update 2 a.m.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

The Delta Hospice Soceity operates the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. (James Smith photo)
Court affirms order Delta Hospice Society accept memberships rejected in medically assisted dying controversy

No error in court’s finding the board acted contrary to its bylaws by denying applicants who support MAiD

Most Read