Eight Township firefighters exposed to COVID-19 now back at work

None of them tested positive for the virus, confirms EOC information officer Steven Scheepmaker

Langley Township firefighters exposed to a COVID-19 after attending a call to help a man in medical distress, are now back at work.

Township Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) information officer Steven Scheepmaker confirmed the involved firefighters were cleared to start work again in late March.

Eight were initially exposed after responding to a medical call in Murrayville to help a the man who later tested positive for COVID-19, said Township deputy fire chief Bruce Ferguson.

The man’s condition is not known, he noted.

The firefighters were immediately directed to self-isolate upon hearing the man’s diagnosis.

Test results eventually came back for each of the workers confirming they did not have COVID-19, said Scheepmaker.

As of this week, all are back at work performing regular hours, he added.

RELATED: Langley Township firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Contrary to what the public is hearing, firefighters have the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to respond to calls, Ferguson continued.

“If the BC ambulance is not on scene when we arrive we will wait for them to come and then they will enter the premises first and determine whether or not they need our assistance,” Ferguson explained. “If they need our assistance we will don the appropriate PPE and go in and assist them as required.”

This is the first incident of COVID-19 exposure with Township fire, Ferguson told the Langley Advance Times in March.

Coronavirusfirefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s senior home staff measures show results in COVID-19 battle
Next story
Advocates sound alarm over COVID-19 limiting access to contraceptives, abortion

Just Posted

Eight Township firefighters exposed to COVID-19 now back at work

None of them tested positive for the virus, confirms EOC information officer Steven Scheepmaker

Aldergrove senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Strong home sales in early March plunged as virus hit

Sales were trending upwards before physical isolation began

From stolen PlayStation to stolen house keys, Langley crimes caught on camera

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects

LETTER: Amid virus, Langley trail notes move reader

Expressing thanks for a kind gesture in a difficult time

Trudeau rejects mandatory stay-at-home order for now; COVID deaths up

The virus has now infected more than 10,000 Canadians and cost 130 their lives

B.C. health care workers gain access to virtual health care options

During COVID-19 many clinics have closed, leaving health care workers with nowhere to turn

Vancouver Island mom faces ‘pandemic police’ for bringing kids to the grocery store

Mother pleads for people to stop shaming single parents

Tax collectors, auditors to help field ‘historic’ numbers of benefit-seeking callers

‘If you work for CRA, people think we are just there to take money from your pockets.’

Cowichan couple won’t self-isolate after returning from overseas

New law requires 14 days of self-isolation when returning to Canada

Advocates sound alarm over COVID-19 limiting access to contraceptives, abortion

The COVID-19 outbreak has hit sexual-health services from almost every angle

Family uses social media to help truckers find places to eat during pandemic

Restaurants Serving Drivers in Western Canada seeks to provide a list of places open for drivers

Abbotsford man who tries to start gas-station fight gets sprayed with gasoline

Suspect returns with knife and throws it at victim, but is quickly arrested by police

Abbotsford family of 5 who was stuck in Vietnam is now back home

Janzen family sends ‘huge and heartfelt’ thank you to everyone who helped

Most Read