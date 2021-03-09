A Greater Victoria man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to eight sex crimes involving children. (File photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

A Greater Victoria man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to eight sex crimes involving children. (File photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)

Eight years for B.C. nanny who committed sex crimes against children

Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight Greater Victoria area charges

A Greater Victoria-area nanny who pleaded guilty to a series of sex crimes against children was handed an eight-year prison sentence Monday.

In July 2020, Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges including sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, possession of child sex abuse imagery and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

Crown lawyer Paul Pearson sought a prison sentence of five to nine years for Robichaud, who was arrested during an orchestrated traffic stop in 2018.

Robichaud lived in Greater Victoria for a number of years and had various employment and volunteer positions involving children and youth.

Robichaud’s sentence comes with a 25-year restriction from attending public places where youth 16 years old and under can be expected to be present – such as parks, swimming pools or playgrounds. He is also prohibited from communicating or coming into contact with youth, working in child-related employment and using social media or internet chat rooms.

