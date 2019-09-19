B.C. Supreme Court in Prince George. (Google Maps)

Elderly B.C. man gets 10 years in prison for sexually abusing young daughters

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not appropriate for all readers

WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing content.

An elderly Prince George man convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing his two daughters when they were young has been sentenced to a decade behind bars.

The man, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, was convicted last November of two counts of sexual intercourse without a person’s consent and two counts of indecent assault.

According to court documents released this week, the 86-year-old received his sentence in a decision that factored in his age and oncoming dementia.

The man sexually assaulted his two daughters more than 100 times, beginning as early as March 1966 and occuring until December 1979.

ALSO READ: B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

The father started grooming his daughters when they were not even 10 years old.

The abuse was described as unrelenting and continuous, involving threats of violence to stop the girls from telling anyone about it.

On at least one occasion, the father involved his son, giving the boy and one of the girls an “intoxicating substance” to facilitate the two having sex as other men watched, filmed and masturbated.

“If one sentence could sum up what you have done, it is this,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Arne Silverman wrote in his sentencing decision. “You denied your daughters their childhood.”

The man’s defence lawyer argued factors such as his client’s age, his likely dementia, and that he led an “exemplary” life, since his children moved out.

The judge dismissed those as mitigating factors, saying the court only recognizes his not having a prior criminal record as one.

“You should have been prosecuted decades ago and you were not prosecuted decades ago because of the psychological harm and the threats that these young girls had lived under,” he wrote. “So I see nothing benefitting you in the so-called exemplary life that you have lived since that time.”

Crown had sought a sentence of 12 to 14 years, while defence suggested in the range of nine years.

“I take no pleasure in sentencing an elderly man to a lengthy period of imprisonment,” Silverman wrote, noting that Corrections Canada would be able to accommodate him.

“Let me tell you. If you were 60 years old instead of 86, you would be going to jail for between 15 and 20 years.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. See the sexual assault fact sheet provided by Victim Services and Crime Prevention. You can also call your local police or VictimLinkBC for information and support.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says
Next story
Nelson man accused of swimming naked at Toronto aquarium expected to plead guilty

Just Posted

UPDATED: Police looking at other collisions linked to impaired driver who allegedly struck Langley 12-year-old

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

Cloverdale-Langley City candidate attended event with blackface characters

The controversial “Black Peter” character has been a feature at Sinterklaas celebrations

VIDEO: World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship begins in Langley

Opening ceremony marks start of fifth edition of the championship, which is held every four years.

Late hockey player to be remembered forever with jersey retirement

Jersey wall at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre rink will honour Coleton Nelson

Mystery Langley lands needed for pipeline project left off records for years

The tiny slivers of land were lost due to some kind of error

Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

Another instance of Trudeau using makeup to darken his face has emerged, within 24 hours of the first

B.C. man who jumped in Toronto shark tank naked pleads guilty to mischief

David Weaver will face trial in late October

‘This is not a drill’: Whistler Blackcomb gets first snowfall of the season

The 7th Heaven Summit had a dusting of snow Tuesday morning

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

Abbotsford restaurant offering free meals for those unable to pay

Veerji Fish ‘n’ Grill on Clearbrook Road has been giving away food since the summer

Arrest made after fourth threat closes a Kamloops high school in nine days

Mounties have been chasing down a series of threats made to schools across Kamloops

Nelson man accused of swimming naked at Toronto aquarium expected to plead guilty

David Weaver, of Nelson, was arrested and charged in October of last year

VIDEO: Party leaders react to Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell

Fallout from Justin Trudeau’s brownface photo, and two other instances, sure to dominate campaign

Miniature horse has ear bitten off in pit bull attack on Vancouver Island

Incident happened Monday near Nanaimo

Most Read