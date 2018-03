A collision in the 6200-block of 256th Street Tuesday morning send a lone driver to hospital.

A 69-year-old Langley man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in the 6200-block of 256th Street this morning.

His vehicle travelled off the road clipping several mailboxes before hitting a parked car just prior to 10 a.m., reported Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

It is believed he suffered medical distress, which then caused the collision, she said.

He was alone in the vehicle and is reportedly in serious condition.

No one else was injured as a result of the collision.

• More to come