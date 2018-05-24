Elderly man killed in Burnaby collision between bus and SUV

Police believe he may have had a ‘medical incident’ before hitting the bus

An 81-year-old man is dead following a collision between a bus and a SUV in Burnaby on Wednesday afternoon.

Burnaby RCMP said that the SUV was travelling eastbound along Hastings Street when it hit a Coast Mountain Bus Company bus near the intersection with Holdom Avenue.

The elderly driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

One bus passenger was taken to hospital and the others were assessed at the scene.

Police say that the cause is still under investigation but that they believe the driver may have “suffered a medical incident” before colliding with the bus.

Anyone who saw the crash or may have dashcam video is asked to call police at 604-646-9999. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.

