Elderly man who went missing from a BC Ferry still hasn’t been found

Delta Police are keeping the file open on an 80-year-old man who went missing from a ferry traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen oalmost one month ago.

Police have, however, deemed the case not suspicious.

The man, believed to be from Victoria but who has not been identified by police, purchased a ticket March 29 at the vehicle booth at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, according to BC Ferries. He was not identified in any other footage on board the ferry, which had sailed from Vancouver Island at around 9 p.m.

A spokesperson with Delta Police said April 26 that investigators don’t have any reason to think the incident was suspicious.

They are, however, keeping the file open and the man has been labelled as missing, as he has not yet been located.

BC Ferries crew initiated the search after a vehicle was left on the car deck and staff were unable to locate its owner.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Captain, Stu Irvine, said they conducted a search in the water alongside the Coast Guard and Air Force at the time the man was discovered missing. He said they used two planes in the search, a helicopter and a Buffalo search plane from 442 squadron in Comox, but did not find anything.

There have been instances in the past where passengers walk off the ferry and forget they drove on with a vehicle, Irvine said.

— with files from Lindsey Horsting/Black Press

