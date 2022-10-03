Elderly pedestrian hit by teenaged driver in Langley

Langley RCMP are investigating after an 84-year-old man was hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old in Brookswood on Sunday afternoon. (Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

An 84-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car while walking by the side of the road in Langley’s Brookswood area on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2.

RCMP are investigating the collision, which took place at 2:21 pm. at the intersection of 198th Street and 36th Avenue.

Three cars were heading west on 36th, towards 198A Street, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The first vehicle in the line, a Dodge Caravan, slowed down and signalled a left-hand turn onto the side street, said Largy.

The driver of the rear car, a Ford Escape, decided to pass both cars ahead of him, veering into the left lane.

The Escape slammed into the Caravan, which skidded away. The Escape then veered off to the side of the road, and its driver’s side door struck the pedestrian, who was walking on the south shoulder of the road.

The pedestrian was flung onto the grass nearby, Largy said.

Pictures of the aftermath show significant damage to the driver’s side door and window of the Escape.

The victim was rushed to hospital, and his injuries are believed to be significant, but not life-threatening, said Largy.

Neither of the other drivers, including another senior who was driving the Caravan, were hurt.

The driver in the Ford Escape was a 17-year-old Surrey resident, Largy said.

READ ALSO: Langley RCMP and ICBC reminds people to #leaveyourphonealone

READ ALSO: Langley Mounties slam into suspect car on quiet street

The Criminal Collision Investigation Team has now taken over the case, and spent much of Sunday afternoon examining the scene and the crashed vehicles. The road was temporarily closed to traffic.

Langley RCMP are asking nearby residents or drivers in the area who might have seen the incident to come forward if they have not already spoken to police.

In addition, anyone who may have security camera or dash cam footage of the cars leading up to or during the incident can help investigators by bringing it forward. Contact the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrookswoodcollisionLangley RCMP