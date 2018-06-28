Election 2018: Former Township councillor Steve Ferguson making bid for return to office

Steve Ferguson has announced he will once again run for a seat on Langley Township council. submitted photo

Former Township of Langley councillor Steve Ferguson has announced he is once again running for office.

“I guess experience can’t be a bad thing,” said the former councillor who lost his seat in 2014, placing ninth in a race for eight seats.

“After serving seven terms on council (not continuously), you tend to pick up some knowledge about what works best for the community,” said Ferguson.

In his announcement, Ferguson noted that as a retired teacher, he is able to put in the 40 to 60 hours a week he believes is required of a committed council member.

In addition, he stated, he has attended 90 per cent of council meetings, spent many hours researching the Township’s yearly budget and policy and followed the planning processes for the Brookswood/Fernridge, Smith and Williams neighbourhoods.

If elected, Ferguson said he would focus on the issues of affordable housing in both the buyers’ and rental markets, support for the homeless, food security, transit and transportation infrastructure. Ferguson added that he is opposed to the Mobility Pricing model proposed by TransLink.

He also promised to turn his attention to the problems of violent crime and property crime, as well as pushing for full-time firefighters for Brookswood.

With respect to issues surrounding the new marijuana legislation, Ferguson said, “With over 70 per cent of the Township in the ALR, we can’t let cannabis operations replace our valuable food crops.”

He can be contacted on Facebook and at SteveFerguson.ca.