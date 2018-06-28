Steve Ferguson has announced he will once again run for a seat on Langley Township council. submitted photo

Election 2018: Former Township councillor Steve Ferguson making bid for return to office

Former Township of Langley councillor Steve Ferguson has announced he is once again running for office.

“I guess experience can’t be a bad thing,” said the former councillor who lost his seat in 2014, placing ninth in a race for eight seats.

“After serving seven terms on council (not continuously), you tend to pick up some knowledge about what works best for the community,” said Ferguson.

In his announcement, Ferguson noted that as a retired teacher, he is able to put in the 40 to 60 hours a week he believes is required of a committed council member.

In addition, he stated, he has attended 90 per cent of council meetings, spent many hours researching the Township’s yearly budget and policy and followed the planning processes for the Brookswood/Fernridge, Smith and Williams neighbourhoods.

If elected, Ferguson said he would focus on the issues of affordable housing in both the buyers’ and rental markets, support for the homeless, food security, transit and transportation infrastructure. Ferguson added that he is opposed to the Mobility Pricing model proposed by TransLink.

He also promised to turn his attention to the problems of violent crime and property crime, as well as pushing for full-time firefighters for Brookswood.

With respect to issues surrounding the new marijuana legislation, Ferguson said, “With over 70 per cent of the Township in the ALR, we can’t let cannabis operations replace our valuable food crops.”

He can be contacted on Facebook and at SteveFerguson.ca.

Previous story
‘Agitated’ man facing charges after Transit Police officers hurt in confrontation
Next story
Search teams locate body of B.C.-born soldier

Just Posted

Marijuana cultivation affects neighbourhood’s quality of life

Misting cannons have done little to mask smell

Election 2018: Former Township councillor Steve Ferguson making bid for return to office

Former Township of Langley councillor Steve Ferguson has announced he is once… Continue reading

Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax to pay for $7.3 billion plan

Gas tax will go up by 1.5 cents in spring 2019

Three Spartans win events at Harry Jerome International Classic

Students from Langley’s Christian university made a strong showing at a track competition in Burnaby.

Langley throwing huge Canada Day party

The biggest celebration will be at Willoughby Community Park beside the Langley Events Centre.

VIDEO: What’s in Store – Langley golf course going to the dogs

In this week’s business column, editor Roxanne Hooper talks about dogs, food - and much more.

Search continues as missing Sun Peaks man’s family returns home

The family of Ryan Shtuka returns to Alberta without their son

VIDEO: Okanagan storm could have been deadly

Blaine Smith says if he’d been sleeping in his cabin on Sunday he would have been killed.

Banner season for the BCHL

League record 153 players earn university scholarships

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

‘Agitated’ man facing charges after Transit Police officers hurt in confrontation

Police say two of their own got a concussion and a shoulder injury

Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise

Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000

Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

A witness saying a single gunman fired into the Annapolis newsroom

Most Read