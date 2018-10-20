ELECTION 18: Langley Township, you chose Jack Froese for mayor

Black Press staff
Langley Township will be led by Mayor Jack Froese for the next four years.
In a three-person mayoralty race between incumbent Froese and challengers Alex Joehl and Anna Remenik, the voters went with who they knew.
Froese topped the polls with 14,855 votes. Next was Remenik with 8,407, followed by Joehl who received 1,809 votes.
Speaking at Fort Langley Golf Course following his victory, Froese commented that “it was a good campaign this time.”
“The seven school trustee candidates, 23 council candidates need to be congratulated for working hard to serve your Township,” said Froese.
“I’d like to thank them for putting their names forward. I know that everyone, whether you’ve won or not, will continue to contribute to the building of the Township of Langley.”
He spent the evening awaiting results with family and friends, one of whom rectified an oversight in local government. The Township has never had a mayoral chain of office.
A friend gifted Froese a fun chain of office with an inscription: “His worhsip, Jack Froese, the lord mayor of the Townshp of Langley, protector of the realm and defender of the faith.”
This is the third time voters have put their faith in the former police officer and current farm owner.
The last municipal election was November 2014. At that time, Froese garnered 13,186, compared to challenger Rick Green’s 7,595.
There were a host of controversial issues prior to the 2014 election, driving many of the new candidates: the failed Brookswood/Fernridge OCP, the Coulter Berry building in Fort Langley, the long-awaited Aldergrove Pool, land sales in Glen Valley, and development in Willoughby.
This time out, homelessness and its related social impacts were top of mind for many, although development and the pace of growth remain central for many residents.
But in 2014 the issues were not big enough to convince more than 30 per cent of Township voters to head to the polls.
Of the 75278 registered voters that year, 22,654 exercised their franchise.
Elected to council are: (results are preliminary)
David Davis – 12,209
Eric Woodward – 11,600
Kim Richter – 10,007
Bob Long – 9,493
Blair Whitmarsh – 9,229
Steve Ferguson – 9,175
Petrina Arnason – 8,734
Margaret Kunst -8,543
Not elected:
Angie Quaale – 8,440
Michael V. Pratt – 8,169
Harold Whittell – 7,654
Bev Dornan – 7,208
Kerri Ross – 6,270
Michelle Connerty – 5,736
Michelle Sparrow – 5,736
Jonathan P. Houweling – 5,700
Gail Chaddock-Costello – 5,298
Phyllis Heppner – 4,843
Craig Teichrieb – 4,539
Stacey Wakelin – 3,835
Sunny Hundal – 2,519
Gary Hee – 1,654
Terry Sheldon – 848
Elected to the Langley Board of Education: (results are preliminary)
Megan Dykeman – 13,420
Suzanne Perrault -11,382
Marnie Wilson – 11,328
Rod Ross – 10,599
David Tod – 10,486
Not elected:
Brent Larsen – 9,379
Cheryl Snowdon-Eddy – 8,616