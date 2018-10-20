ELECTION 18: Langley Township, you chose Jack Froese for mayor

Township voters went with a familiar face, handing incumbent a third term as mayor

Jack Froese poses for photos with his wife Debbie at Fort Langley Golf Course Heather Colpitts/Black Press

Black Press staff

Langley Township will be led by Mayor Jack Froese for the next four years.

In a three-person mayoralty race between incumbent Froese and challengers Alex Joehl and Anna Remenik, the voters went with who they knew.

Froese topped the polls with 14,855 votes. Next was Remenik with 8,407, followed by Joehl who received 1,809 votes.

Speaking at Fort Langley Golf Course following his victory, Froese commented that “it was a good campaign this time.”

“The seven school trustee candidates, 23 council candidates need to be congratulated for working hard to serve your Township,” said Froese.

“I’d like to thank them for putting their names forward. I know that everyone, whether you’ve won or not, will continue to contribute to the building of the Township of Langley.”

He spent the evening awaiting results with family and friends, one of whom rectified an oversight in local government. The Township has never had a mayoral chain of office.

A friend gifted Froese a fun chain of office with an inscription: “His worhsip, Jack Froese, the lord mayor of the Townshp of Langley, protector of the realm and defender of the faith.”

This is the third time voters have put their faith in the former police officer and current farm owner.

The last municipal election was November 2014. At that time, Froese garnered 13,186, compared to challenger Rick Green’s 7,595.

There were a host of controversial issues prior to the 2014 election, driving many of the new candidates: the failed Brookswood/Fernridge OCP, the Coulter Berry building in Fort Langley, the long-awaited Aldergrove Pool, land sales in Glen Valley, and development in Willoughby.

This time out, homelessness and its related social impacts were top of mind for many, although development and the pace of growth remain central for many residents.

But in 2014 the issues were not big enough to convince more than 30 per cent of Township voters to head to the polls.

Of the 75278 registered voters that year, 22,654 exercised their franchise.

Elected to council are: (results are preliminary)

David Davis – 12,209

Eric Woodward – 11,600

Kim Richter – 10,007

Bob Long – 9,493

Blair Whitmarsh – 9,229

Steve Ferguson – 9,175

Petrina Arnason – 8,734

Margaret Kunst -8,543

Not elected:

Angie Quaale – 8,440

Michael V. Pratt – 8,169

Harold Whittell – 7,654

Bev Dornan – 7,208

Kerri Ross – 6,270

Michelle Connerty – 5,736

Michelle Sparrow – 5,736

Jonathan P. Houweling – 5,700

Gail Chaddock-Costello – 5,298

Phyllis Heppner – 4,843

Craig Teichrieb – 4,539

Stacey Wakelin – 3,835

Sunny Hundal – 2,519

Gary Hee – 1,654

Terry Sheldon – 848

Elected to the Langley Board of Education: (results are preliminary)

Megan Dykeman – 13,420

Suzanne Perrault -11,382

Marnie Wilson – 11,328

Rod Ross – 10,599

David Tod – 10,486

Not elected:

Brent Larsen – 9,379

Cheryl Snowdon-Eddy – 8,616

