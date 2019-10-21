The riding of Langley-Aldergrove (Elections Canada map)

ELECTION: Advance polls popular with Langley voters

Nationally Elections Canada is reporting a 29 per cent increase in advance voting

Canadians wanted to vote early according to the latest figures about advance voting in this federal election.

In the Cloverdale-Langley City riding, 17,204 used advance polls to vote before general election day Monday.

In the other local riding, Langley-Aldergrove, the advance vote count was 15,570.

In this province, a total of 689,690 voted early while nationally, the preliminary figure is 4,774,963. That compares to 3,657,415 who voted early in the last federal election in 2015. This is a 29 per cent increase.

“More and more, Canadians are taking advantage of early voting opportunities to cast their ballots,” said federal Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault. “Having extended voting hours at advance polls gave Canadians more flexibility to use this option. I want to thank returning officers for their careful planning and the thousands of election workers who made that possible.”

