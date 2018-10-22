ELECTION: Langley School Board a mix of incumbents and newcomers

Tony Ward and Sindy Jeffrey ran in the municipal elections. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press)

Seven people were elected to oversee the public schools of Langley.

The new trustees of the Langley School District will be sworn in on Nov. 5.

Taking seats at the board table will be seven trustees chosen in the Oct. 20 municipal election.

In the Township, voters chose Megan Dykeman (13,420 votes), Suzanne Perreault (11,382), Marnie Wilson (11,328), Rod Ross (10,599), and David Tod (10,486).

Seven candidates were vying for five Township school board trustee seats. Brent Larson received 9,379 votes while 8,616 went to Cheryl Snowdon-Eddy.

In the City race, five people ran for two trustee positions.

Elected were Tony Ward with 1,962 votes and Shelley Coburn, who received 1,864 votes.

The rest of the field included Candy Ashdown (1,805), Marshall Austin (1,075) and Sindy Jeffrey (911).

The City is home to 18,332 voters with 4,891 casting ballots which equates to a 26.7 per cent voter turnout. Voters could choose up to five trustee names in the Township and two in the City.