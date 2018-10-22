ELECTION: Langley School Board a mix of incumbents and newcomers

Seven people were elected to oversee the public schools of Langley.

Tony Ward and Sindy Jeffrey ran in the municipal elections. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press)

The new trustees of the Langley School District will be sworn in on Nov. 5.

Taking seats at the board table will be seven trustees chosen in the Oct. 20 municipal election.

In the Township, voters chose Megan Dykeman (13,420 votes), Suzanne Perreault (11,382), Marnie Wilson (11,328), Rod Ross (10,599), and David Tod (10,486).

Seven candidates were vying for five Township school board trustee seats. Brent Larson received 9,379 votes while 8,616 went to Cheryl Snowdon-Eddy.

In the City race, five people ran for two trustee positions.

Elected were Tony Ward with 1,962 votes and Shelley Coburn, who received 1,864 votes.

The rest of the field included Candy Ashdown (1,805), Marshall Austin (1,075) and Sindy Jeffrey (911).

The City is home to 18,332 voters with 4,891 casting ballots which equates to a 26.7 per cent voter turnout. Voters could choose up to five trustee names in the Township and two in the City.

Previous story
Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected
Next story
Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, candidate says

Just Posted

Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, candidate says

Langley council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless

ELECTION: Langley School Board a mix of incumbents and newcomers

Seven people were elected to oversee the public schools of Langley.

Langley player to compete in first NCAA basketball tournament in Canada

Former Brookswood star Louise Forsyth to play in Vancouver Showcase

Langley Tae Kwon Do team takes bucket of medals at U.S. competition

Outstanding performance by Woo Kim

VIDEO: Scouts in Langley learn how to communicate during emergencies

Weekend event at Camp McLean part of worldwide Jamboree On The Air and Jamboree On The Internet

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

‘Violent’ B.C. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Lower Mainland

RCMP say the man has likely made his way to the Lower Mainland or another community

New monitoring of vessel noise impact on endangered whales announced

Federal government to monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in B.C.’s Salish Sea

Three men charged in Alberta man’s murder will go straight to trial

The three men are charged with first degree murder in the death a 20-year-old from Alberta.

Young boxers featured at Friday’s Clash @ the Cascades

‘Clash @ the Cascades’ boxing series to continue at the Cascades Convention Centre

Aldergrove Kodiaks take narrow loss to Wolf Pack

Kodiaks took a 4-5 loss in the dying minutes of the third period against PJHL’s leading team

Vancouver cops, four-legged pals pose for police dog calendar

Proceeds go to fighting cancer and helping sick kids

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

Most Read