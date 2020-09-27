ELECTION: Langley Township councillor Eric Woodward withdraws as BC NDP candidate in Langley East

Eric Woodward announced via Facebook on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 that he won’t be running as the NDP candidate in Langley East. (file)

One day after announcing he was running, Langley Township councillor Eric Woodward has resigned as the NDP candidate in Langley East.

A message posted to his Facebook page on Sunday, Sept. 2, cited what Woodward described as “truly horrible, false personal attacks” after he made his announcement.

“It was an honour to have even been considered as a potential candidate in this crazy, pandemic election,” Woodward stated.

“After a day of reflection, I have decided to withdraw my name as a potential candidate in Langley East in the ongoing provincial election to potentially serve Langley as an MLA. I will not run as an independent.”

Woodward said ‘it has become all too clear within the last 24 hours that truly horrible, false personal attacks from a small nasty group will not cease, and will harm the current campaign for change here. Allegations are made, and given the short campaign time frame, there is just no time … for the facts of the matter to emerge.”

Woodward said he would continue to work hard for all residents of the Township of Langley as a local councillor.

“We have so much work still to try and do, from Willoughby infrastructure to the revitalization of Aldergrove, regardless of the political status quo that we face. It is an honour to have a role in public life, a role that I will continue to make the most of, and to continue to serve all that live here. “

His campaign bio noted that growing up in Langley, Woodward was part of the emerging internet industry at a young age, forming and selling several successful companies.

From 2005 to 2015, Woodward acquired and renovated the facades of several buildings in Fort Langley and completed the LEED Gold Coulter Berry Building in 2016.

Coulter Berry was at the centre of a drawn-out legal battle after some Fort Langley residents, complaining it was too big, convinced a judge in 2013 to halt construction.

The B.C. Court of Appeal later overturned the B.C. Supreme Court decision.

Woodward woiuld have bene running against another Township councillor, Margaret Kunst, who is running for the Liberals, Green hopeful Cheryl Wiens and Ryan Warawa, son of the late Conservative MP Mark Warawa, will be running in Langley East.

BC NDP had not, as of Sunday evening, issued a statement on the Woodward announcement.



