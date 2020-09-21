ELECTION: Langley Township councillor Margaret Kunst will be the Liberal candidate in Langley East

Langley Township councillor Margaret Kunst will be the Liberal candidate in Langley East. (File)

Langley Township councillor Margaret Kunst will be the Liberal candidate in Langley East, the party announced Monday, Sept. 21, shortly after the NDP government called a provincial election for Oct. 24.

Langley East Liberal riding association president Bruce Strongitharm said there wouldn’t have been time for a nominating meeting to select a candidate.

“We appreciate all the people who ran for the nomination,” Strongitharm said.

“They worked hard.”

READ ALSO: Township council sworn in with new and old faces

Kunst, who was elected to council in 2018, was one of two possible Langley East Liberal candidates who emerged through social media, with the other being long-time telecommunications professional Miranda Wemyss.

Kunst’s website outlines three platform areas, which are family, farming, and future.

“We need to create a new, farm-friendly consumer model that supports innovation and encourages food production, encouraging farming viability in British Columbia,” her site reads.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley Liberal MLA Rich Coleman retires

Langley East was represented by six-term Liberal MLA Rich Coleman, who announced his retirement after 24 years in politics in February.

On Monday, Coleman said he would be campaigning for Kunst, “making phone calls, doing the stuff that is necessary.”

“I think Margaret will be a terrific MLA,” Coleman commented.

He described the NDP decision to go to the polls as a “dumb election call,” and something he wouldn’t have done under similar circumstances.

“It’s not necessary,” Coleman told the Langley Advance Times.

Coleman said the NDP government wasn’t facing a confidence vote and was not likely to, either.

“All parties including us [Liberals] and Greens, said we wouldn’t politicize COVID,” Coleman related.

“It’s an opportunistic call.”

Voters may not be happy to be going to polls during a pandemic, Coleman warned.

More to come



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Election 2020Langley