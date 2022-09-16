Election packages going out to local candidates

The Langley Advance Times is putting together a special election package aimed at helping its readers know who’s running and why.
It will include a series of 10 questions being put to each of the council and trustee hopefuls.
In addition to the Q&A, each candidate is being invited to provide a 125-word bio, public contact information, and photo.
This information will be compiled in our Oct. 6 print edition, and will also be released online prior to the Oct. 15 election.
Candidates who have not yet received a candidate package are asked to email editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
Deadline for submissions is Sept. 28.
.
