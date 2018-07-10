Election sign rules tightened in Langley Township

There will be just 20 days in which election signs are allowed on public property.

When this fall’s civic election rolls around, you won’t see yard signs for very long in Langley Township.

Township council unanimously approved a change to sign bylaws Monday evening, which will restrict the display of election signs to 20 days before the Oct. 20 municipal election.

Councillor Kim Richter – will will run for mayor against incumbent Jack Froese – suggested that some wording in the current rules would have allowed signs to go up in early September.

After some discussion and an amendment, the new bylaw was adopted.

Signs can go up, starting at 9 a.m. 20 days prior to the election.

During the last election, in 2014, the period was slightly longer, lasting from Oct. 26 to election day on Nov. 19.

Election signs are typically placed on roadsides in high-traffic areas. In recent years, forests of them have been staked out on some major roads.

Bylaw officers can move or remove signs that are blocking views and could be dangerous to drivers or pedestrians.

Langley City has a more restrictive sign bylaw, which creates two “political sign areas,” one in the BC Hydro right of way zone on 200th Street, and the other near the Gateway of Hope homeless shelter on the Langley Bypass. Signs are not allowed on public property anywhere else.

