ELECTION: What’s your favourite song to crank up in the car?

Among issues of importance, Langley candidates were asked to reveal their taste in music

Candidates from each of the Cloverdale-Langley City and Langley-Aldergrove ridings were asked, What’s your favourite song that you crank up in the car? (Tobias Tullius/Unsplash)

Candidates running in the two Langley ridings have been pressed about issues of importance to help voters make their choice ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election. Earlier, each candidate was provided with a series of questions about such things as climate change, vaccines, and staff vacancies in the RCMP – and if how candidates responded to those questions didn’t help decide your vote, perhaps the answer to this question will: What’s your favourite song that you crank up in the car?

READ MORE: B.C. couple’s 56-year love connection transcends federal election’s political divide

Candidates from each of the Cloverdale-Langley City and Langley-Aldergrove ridings were asked this potentially controversial question by email and here’s how they responded:

Cloverdale – Langley City

Liberal Party of Canada candidate John Aldag

“Favourite station is Jack FM for music, CBC for information, the Debaters for podcasts, and my pick-me-up song for this campaign is On Top Of The World by Imagine Dragons.”

Conservative Party of Canada candidate Tamara Jansen

“‘BABY SHARK.’ As a grandmother of 16 Baby Shark is a popular choice.”

New Democratic Party candidate Rajesh Jayaprakash

“Gimme, Gimme, Gimme (ABBA).”

Peoples Party of Canada candidate Ian Kennedy

“Don’t Tell Me How to Live by Monster Truck.”

Langley Aldergrove Riding

Peoples Party of Canada candidate Rayna Boychuk

“Uprising by Muse.”

New Democratic Party candidate Michael Chang

“He Ain’t Heavy, He Is My Brother by The Hollies.”

Green Party of Canada candidate Kaija Farstad

“Currently: Je suis chez moi by Black M and My Baby Loves a Bunch of Authors by Moxy Früvous.”

Liberal Party of Canada candidate Kim Richter

“‘We are Family’ by Sister Sledge.”

Conservative Party of Canada candidate Tako van Popta

“CCR – Travelin’ Band.”

@langleytimes

tips@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2021Langley