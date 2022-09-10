ELECTION: Who’s on the ballot in Langley for Oct. 15

Stay tuned to the Langley Advance Times for more election coverage.

Nomination period has closed for the upcoming municipal election, and now the race begins.

The deadline passed Friday, Sept. 9 at 4 p.m. for any candidates seeking to be elected to civic office on Oct. 15.

Even though the final declaration of election by voting or acclamation will not be made until Monday, Sept. 19 – once the challenge period has concluded – this is the list of candidates currently posted.

There are four people running for the Township’s mayor’s chair, being vacated by retiring mayor Jack Froese. In the running for top spot are former MLA Rich Coleman, former Township councillor Michelle Sparrow, and current councillors Blair Withmarsh and Eric Woodward.

There are 28 candidates running for eight councillor positions in Langley Township.

Incumbents Petrina Arnason, Steve Ferguson, Margaret Kunst, and Kim Richter are all part of the race.

Newcomers to the Township council race include Tim Baillie, Scott Cameron, Michael Chang, A.J. Cheema, Rebecca Darnell, James Delorme, Stephen Dinesen, Brit Gardner, Sukhman Gill, Alex Joehl, Cathy MacDonald, Barb Martens, Karen Moraes, Sierra Pilcher, Carey Poitras, Michael Pratt, Kam Respondek, Rob Rindt, Carlos Suarez Rubio, Navin Takhar, Teresa Townsley, Misty Van Popta, Tony Ward, and Gerald Wartak.

There are also a number of existing trustees and new candidates vying for five Township seats on the school board.

The incumbent trustees in the Township are Charlie Fox, Suzanne Perreault, Rod Ross, and Marnie Wilson.

The new Township trustee contenders are Holly Dickinson, Gareth Lockharat, Joel Neufeld, Sarb Rai, Neil Turner, and Stacey Wakelin.

There are a mix of candidates, for both council and school board, running as independents, while others have joined one of two electoral organizations or slates: Contract with Langley Association and the Elevate Langley Voters Association.

In Langley City, there is a race for the mayor’s chair, between incumbent mayor Val van den Broek and Councillor Nathan Pachal.

Incumbents who have put their name forward for City council include Paul Albrecht, Teri James, Gayle Martin, Rudy Storteboom, and Rosemary Wallace.

New names on the City ballot are Shelley Coburn, Gurjit Dhillon, Jennifer Elderkin, Jeff Jacobs, Delaney Mack, Cherise Okeymow, Mike Solyom, Dave Stingl, and Leith White.

For the two City trustee positions there are only two contenders, incumbent Tony Ward (also reported to be running for a Township councillor’s position) and Candy Ashdown.

More details about the candidates will be forthcoming in the days ahead of the Oct. 15 municipal election.

No new candidates can come forward, as the deadline passed on Sept. 9 at 4 p.m., but the Langley Advance Times will confirm Monday with the elections officer that no last minute papers were filed, which are not reported on the municipal lists.

In-person elections happen on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be advance voting – details to come. And people can request a mail ballot package through Township or City hall, with the votes returned – either in person or via mail – no later than 8 p.m. on voting day.

More information on the Township election is available on their website.

Similarly, more info on the City election is also available online.

