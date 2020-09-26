ELECTION: Wiens named Green candidate for Langley East

Said party offers “hopeful” alternative to NDP and Liberals

Cheryl Wiens, an agricultural scientist and graduate of Langley-based Trinity Western University, has been named as the BC Green Party’s candidate for Langley East in the October 24 provincial election.

Wiens, a Willoughby resident, said her party offers a “hopeful” alternative.

“Both the NDP and the Liberals would have us believe that politics is a zero-sum game that is more about winning than serving British Columbians,” Wiens said.​

“I believe the hopeful people of Langley want politicians to work together for a promising future.”

READ ALSO: Cheryl Wiens is seeking BC Green nomination for Langley East

After becoming a mother in 2016, Wiens said she became concerned for her daughter’s future and chose to become politically active.

Wiens joined the BC Green Party in 2017, and served as the communications coordinator for the BC Greens of Langley.

In 2019, she was appointed to serve as regional councillor at large for the Fraser Valley-Surrey region on the governing body of the BC Green Party.

While working to further the profile of the BC Green Party in Langley, Wiens campaigned for supportive housing, a climate emergency declaration, and the adoption of science-based emissions targets by the Township of Langley.

After completing her Bachelor’s degree at Trinity Western Unversity, Cheryl earned a Masters degree in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry at Simon Fraser University.

She works as a laboratory scientist, helping to support farmers and growers in the region with timely and accurate disease diagnoses.

As part of her continuing education, Cheryl presently serves as the Chair of Kwantlen University’s Biology Program Advisory Committee.

Cheryl’s campaign focuses on creating a promising future for residents of Langley and all British Columbians.

“Almost all the electricity we produce in B.C. is from clean and renewable resources, but nearly three-quarters of the energy we use day-to-day comes from fossil fuels. It’s time we both produce and consume renewable energy to get around our community, power our homes, and fuel the economy. Making this change is necessary and possible.””

READ ALSO: Langley Township councillor Margaret Kunst will be the Liberal candidate in Langley East

Wiens will be running against Langley Township councillor Margaret Kunst, who was declared the Liberal candidate in Langley East by the party on Monday, Sept. 21, shortly after the NDP government called a provincial election.

New Democrats have yet to name their candidate.

Abundance of one salmon species affects all others, B.C. study suggests

