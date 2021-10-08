A man casts his ballot at a polling station on federal election day in Shawinigan, Que., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A man casts his ballot at a polling station on federal election day in Shawinigan, Que., Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Elections Canada confirms Bloc win over Tories in Trois-Rivières after recount

The Liberals picked up a seat Wednesday in Châteauguay-Lacolle

The Bloc Québécois is being confirmed as the winner of the Quebec riding of Trois-Rivières after a judicial recount.

Elections Canada says the Bloc beat the Conservatives by 83 votes, after votes were counted again.

The Tories went to court to request a recount to check the original result, which had the Bloc winning the seat by 92 votes.

Elections Canada is confirming that Bloc candidate René Villemure has won the Quebec riding with 17,136 votes.

The Conservative candidate Yves Lévesque came a close second with 17,053 votes.

Trois-Rivières is the second judicial recount in Quebec.

The Liberals picked up another seat Wednesday after Elections Canada confirmed that Brenda Shanahan beat the Bloc candidate in Châteauguay-Lacolle by just 12 votes.

The recount overturned the election-night result which had the Liberals losing to the Bloc in the riding.

Next week, votes will be recounted in the Toronto riding of Davenport where the NDP lost to the Liberals by 76 votes.

—The Canadian Press

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Victim in latest Surrey shooting was known to police
Next story
City council gives preliminary approval to tax breaks for food bank, hospital auxiliary

Just Posted

Architectural renderings show the proposed housing development on 66th Avenue in Langley Township. (Compass Cohousing/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Cohousing plan meets objection over 18-year-old park idea at Langley Township council

Langley Hospital Auxiliary president Diane Thornton and Langley Food Bank executive director Jim Calamunce welcomed a Langley City council decision granting preliminary approval to long-requested tax breaks for their organizations. (Langley Advance Times files)
City council gives preliminary approval to tax breaks for food bank, hospital auxiliary

Langley’s COVID numbers continued climbing, while some communities to the west saw numbers decline or increase only slightly. (BCCDC)
COVID cases in Langley continue to rise

Debbie Thiessen captured the cranberry harvest in Langley a few years ago.
Cranberry Festival is Saturday in Fort Langley