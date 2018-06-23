A referendum on proportional representation electoral reform is slated to take place in the fall of 2018. Photo Credit: Contributed

Electoral reform vote in B.C. includes $500,000 each for pro and con groups

A mail-in ballot referendum will take place Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, asking two questions on voting

The B.C. government has set out the rules for its referendum on electoral reform and they include giving the designated opponent and proponent groups $500,000 each to get their message out.

A mail-in ballot referendum will take place between Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, and will ask two questions about what system voters would prefer for provincial elections.

The government says in a news release that it has adjusted the ballot questions based on recommendations from the chief electoral officer, and will now ask: which system should B.C. use for provincial elections and if B.C. adopts proportional representation, which type of system do you favour?

WATCH: Electoral reform explained with Jujubes

Voters will choose between the current first-past-the-post system and proportional representation, and if they pick the latter, they will be asked to rank their preference for three kinds of proportional voting.

The regulations also include a $200,000 limit on referendum advertising expenses by a group or individual and the chief electoral officer will have the authority to provide a neutral public education campaign about the voting system.

Premier John Horgan has said the current voting system is unfair because in the last five provincial elections, only one political party has formed government after receiving more than 50 per cent of the vote.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending
Next story
Horse put down, 1 person in hospital after hit by car in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Critter Care annual open house set for July 21 and 22

Guided tours offered during South Langley wildlife facililty fundraiser

Langley Junior Thunder ‘done in’ by parade to the penalty box

Langley lost 11-5 to Coquitlam Junior Adanacs in BC Junior A Lacrosse action at LEC

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

VIDEO: Langley school trustees approve pay hikes

Proposal to adjust compensation every year based on inflation index rejected

Man confessed to ‘Mr. Big’ that he killed his half-sister by suffocating her

Details heard in court about murder of Rachel Pernosky, 18, of Mission

VIDEO: Langley schools graduating students looking back and to the future

Graduation includes a mix of old traditions, new traditions like grad walks, and occasional pranks.

Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending

The letter comes as tensions between Canada and the United States have risen to a dramatic high

Electoral reform vote in B.C. includes $500,000 each for pro and con groups

A mail-in ballot referendum will take place Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, asking two questions on voting

83-year-old inmate dies at medium-security prison in Mission

Correctional Services Canada says Ralph Whitfield Morris died in custody

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna suspended for 75 games

23-year-old pitcher faces assault charge

Vancouver Canucks tab Quinn Hughes with No. 7 overall pick in NHL draft

University of Michigan standout was second defenceman picked in first round

Horse put down, 1 person in hospital after hit by car in Lower Mainland

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged B.C. fentanyl dealer

Vancouver Island man Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to investigation

Jogger spent two weeks in U.S. detention centre after accidentally crossing B.C. border

Cedella Roman, 19, crossed the border while out for a run

Most Read