UPDATE: Elementary school evacuated after CN freight train derails east of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

An elementary school northeast of Prince George was evacuated after a CN Railway freight train derailed on Thursday morning.

School District 57 said the train derailed near Giscome Elementary, about 40 kilometres outside of Prince George.

In a statement, CN said 20 railcars had derailed.

“There is no danger to public safety as there are no fires, injuries or leaks of product,” the company said.

“The cause of the incident under investigation.”

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to the area, the agency announced in a statement Thursday afternoon.

There is no word on what the train was carrying.

Black Press Media has reached out to CN Railway for more information.

