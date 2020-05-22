Eleven cases now linked to COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford hospital

COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital was first declared last Friday

Eleven COVID-19 cases have now been linked to the outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

The virus was first found a week ago, on Friday, May 15. At the time, seven cases had been discovered. Since then, that figure has slowly ticked upwards.

Eleven people – 10 staff members and one patient – have now been diagnosed with COVID-19 linked to the facility. One new staff member was confirmed to have the virus between Thursday and Friday.

Abbotsford Regional Hospital is a designated treatment centre for people in the region diagnosed with COVID-19; the cases in the outbreak are linked to transmission within the facility, not those brought to ARH after being suspected of acquiring it elsewhere.

Outbreaks have been declared at five B.C. hospitals. One of those outbreaks – at Lions Gate Hospital – was declared over on Friday.

