Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

Journey, an orange tabby, was found in April stuck inside a shipping container which had travelled three weeks from China. (BC SPCA handout)

Journey the orange tabby has made great strides back to regular cat life after being found emaciated and terrified inside a shipping container sent from China to Prince George just seven months ago, the BC SPCA is happy to report.

Journey, about six years old, was discovered by an auto glass distribution company in April among pallets and shredded cardboard inside a shipping container. According to the BC SPCA, the container had originally left from Shenzhen, China three weeks prior before arriving at the Port of Vancouver where it was then shipped to Prince George.

At the time, the animal welfare organization’s North Cariboo District Branch said the cat weighed an estimated 1 1/2 kilograms when it was found and believed it survived by licking condensation off the container walls.

In an update Tuesday, the BC SPCA said that after a lot of hard work Journey is now well on her way to a life of cat naps and pushing objects off tables.

“For a long time, she froze in terror every time she saw a human. We didn’t think we’d be able to save this anguished little cat,” Rachel Gant with the BC SPCA said in a statement. “I can’t think of anything harder for an animal to overcome than terror.”

Shortly after she was found, Journey was placed in isolation at the SPCA in Prince George where veterinarians and volunteers worked quickly and tirelessly to treat the cat’s liver disease and extreme emaciation.

Then came the more difficult feat: reteaching the terrified cat to trust people.

“Her will to live had impressed everyone but her distrust was equally strong,” the BC SPCA said in a video showing behind the scenes of orange tabby’s rehabilitation. The organization’s expert veterinarian behaviorist, Dr. Karen van Haaften, took Journey home to ensure she received ‘round-the-clock care.

Slowly but surely, Journey started to take food from human hands – a major step in her recovery, the BC SPCA said. Then she became more curious, perching on the rafters at the local branch and climbing around her room. From there she was placed into foster care.

The BC SPCA said that Journey has officially been adopted and will be moved into her forever home soon.

