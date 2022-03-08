The United Church at 216th Street and 48th Avenue in Murrayville is hosting an emergency cold-weather shelter. (Langley Advance Times files)

Emergency Langley homeless shelter re-opened

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing soon

Cold overnight conditions have prompted Langley to activate its Extreme Weather Response shelter.

The shelter will be located in Murrayville at the United Church at five corners, at 21562 Old Yale Road.

The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. from March 8 until further notice. Pets are welcome and dinner and breakfast will be served.

Anyone who was planning to sleep outside is urged to come to the safety of the shelter.

Anyone who requires shelter assistance after 9 p.m. is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, and they will help get you to a shelter location.

Emergency Langley homeless shelter re-opened
