Loblaws Canada is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at a No Frills grocery story in Langley.

On Sunday, the company reported an employee at Micheal’s No Frills (5501 204th St.) tested positive on “a presumptive test for COVID-19.”

The last day the team member worked was on Oct. 12.

The grocery story is not reported on Fraser Health’s list of current public exposures.

