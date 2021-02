Business is not listed by Fraser Health as site of public exposure

A staff member at Micheal’s No Frills in Langley has tested positive for coronavirus. (Google)

A staff member at a Langley business has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday the parent company, Loblaw, announced that a staff at the Michael’s No Frills located at 5501 204th St. tested positive for coronavirus.

“The last day the team member worked was on Feb. 15,” the company said.

The business is not listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLoblaw