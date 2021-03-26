Employee at Walnut Grove Shoppers tests positive for COVID-19

Business is not listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure

This Shoppers Drug Mart in Walnut Grove seen here in an undated Google photo has had an employee test positive for COVID-19, parent company Loblaws announced Friday, March 26. The business located at 20159 88th Ave. has not been listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure. (Google photo)

An employee at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Walnut Grove has tested positive for COVID-19.

Parent company Loblaws made the announcement on Friday about the staff member who is employed at the 20159 88th Ave. location.

“The last day the team member worked was on March 18,” the company said.

The business is not listed by Fraser Health as a site of public exposure.

