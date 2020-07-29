Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Mission’s Real Canadian Superstore

The Real Canadian Superstore on Lougheed Highway in Mission released a positive test result on July 29. Screenshot from Google Maps.

An employee at Mission’s Real Canadian Superstore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a July 29 update on Loblaws’ website.

The release says the last day the staff member worked was on July 24.

“We are working with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store,” said Loblaw Public Relations in an email. “The store also arranged for additional cleaning last night and has since reopened.

“Team members who worked closely with this individual are now at home in self-isolation, monitoring for any symptoms.”

The chain, which also owns T & T Supermarket and Shoppers Drug Mart, has released three positive test results at their B.C. stores in the last four days.

On July 25 and 27, positive test results were released for the Shoppers Drug Mart on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna and the Real Canadian Superstore on 104th Avenue in Surrey.

