Employment Insurance premiums will be lower than anticipated in 2019

Commission says the rate will be $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings across Canada

The Canada Employment Insurance Commission says employment insurance premiums will be lower than expected in 2019.

The commission says the rate will be $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings, which is four cents lower than anticipated.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Jean-Yves Duclos, minister for families, children and social development, say in a joint statement that the EI premium rate has been reduced “thanks to a strong and growing economy.”

The statement says the new rate is almost 14 per cent lower than the rates in 2015 and that it’s the lowest rate since 1980.

Randall Bartlett, chief economist at the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy says the low premium rate is a reflection of the strong Canadian job market.

The change won’t be reflected on people’s paycheques until January.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ailing orca at centre of international rescue efforts missing for days
Next story
B.C.’s Kootenays ask province to ban feeding troublesome turkeys

Just Posted

Glorious Organics takes a co-operative approach to farming in Langley

Aldergrove farming collective blazed the trail for organic food production in British Columbia

VIDEO: Influx of cats leaves Langley shelter desperate for foster families

CARES 15th annual walkathon still managed to raise more than $10,000, despite rainy weather.

CAREER FAIR: Black Press Media Extreme Career Fair hosts 110 employers in Cloverdale

Don’t miss an opportunity to get hired with Black Press Extreme Career Fair

Air pistol proficiency takes Langley youth to Argentina

Sixteen-year-old shooter Brian Ng will compete in the Youth Olympic Games next month.

Silver medal at Pan Ams opens up door for young Langley trampolinist

Being in Peru this past week was goal one for Connar Tomalty. Next up is a stunt career for film.

VIDEO: Dozens of employers accepting resumes at Black Press Media’s career fair

110 exhibitors ranging from all types of careers and education services present in Cloverdale

HVAC system filters choked by smoke

Local experts said health risks associated haven’t disappeared now that the smoke has.

B.C. cities want mandated business licences for short-term rentals

Enforcing local bylaws is ‘expensive and onerous’

B.C. communities call for highway speed camera pilot project

‘Not photo radar’ proposed for Coquihalla, Sea to Sky, Malahat

B.C. drug users question ‘exceptional’ availability of medicine

Metadol-D is the old formulation of methadone for diabetics because it doesn’t contain sugar

Spots up for grabs as Vancouver Canucks start training camp: coach

Vancouver finished last season second-last in the Pacific Division with a 31-40-11 record

Employment Insurance premiums will be lower than anticipated in 2019

Commission says the rate will be $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings across Canada

In Humboldt, a former B.C. hockey player helps a community heal

Defenceman Michael Bladon has joined the Broncos after playing in Nelson last season

A Canadian stylists inside look at the fashion world

Check out Kim XO every week on Fashion Friday

Most Read