This Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, photo provided by Dhruv Desai shows an explosion near the community of Shelley, British Columbia. The massive pipeline explosion risks cutting off the flow of Canadian natural gas to Washington State, and companies are urging customers to conserve. (Dhruv Desai via AP)

Enbridge to begin building road to access pipeline explosion site in B.C.

An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line

Enbridge Inc. says it has begun construction of a temporary access road to the site of a natural gas pipeline explosion in Prince George, B.C.

In a news release issued Sunday the company says construction will take a few days, but it has no timeline on when the repair work will be completed.

READ MORE: Enbridge says it will begin B.C. pipeline cleanup but gives no timeline

An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line and another pipeline is supplying natural gas on a reduced basis.

Enbridge says it has completed soil sampling and preliminary field observations in the area of the blast and found no traces of hydrocarbons in the soil.

It also says field observations show that animals and plants are still active and viable around the explosion site.

Enbridge says it expects the site to recovery quickly.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Rollover crash in Langley
Next story
Students unhappy with SFU’s response after violent incident in class

Just Posted

TWU player turns in record-setting performance in Saturday win over Mount Royal

Seina Kashima ‘always a threat’ Langley university coach says

PHOTOS: Langley and Abbotsford Olympians Swim Club holds competition

Event at Walnut Grove pool first intra-club swim meet of the season

VIDEO: Rollover crash in Langley

At least one person suffered serious injuries

Winning streak comes to end in Victoria for Langley-based Giants

G-Men fell in overtime in first of two games against the Royals on Vancouver Island this weekend.

VIDEO: Langley brothers collect rides for refugees

Program that provides used bikes now in third year

Secret supper clubs test appetite for cannabis-infused food ahead of legalization

Chefs are eagerly awaiting pot edibles to become legal in Canada

Students unhappy with SFU’s response after violent incident in class

Professor, students say a man threw chairs and hit a female student

Enbridge to begin building road to access pipeline explosion site in B.C.

An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line

Man struck by car in Burnaby: reports

Pedestrian was taken to hospital

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Conservative leader says he wouldn’t have signed USMCA

Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy after the hit

Police looking into VPD-involved collision that sent 3 to hospital

The independent police watchdog has been notified

Police investigate after woman stabbed in Vancouver

Report came in about a ‘disturbance’ in the Killarney neighbourhood

GUEST COLUMN: A better way to manage B.C.’s public construction

Claire Trevena responds to Andrew Wilkinson on NDP union policy

Most Read