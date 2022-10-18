The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Alberni broke down and several sailings have been cancelled Tuesday, Oct. 18. (News Bulletin file photo)

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Alberni broke down and several sailings have been cancelled Tuesday, Oct. 18. (News Bulletin file photo)

Engine breakdown causes ferry cancellations between Nanaimo and Tsawwassen

Four sailings cancelled, two other sailings at risk of cancellation Oct. 18

The Queen of Alberni is having engine troubles, and that means several sailings are cancelled today.

BC Ferries issued a service notice early Tuesday, Oct. 18, advising that the 5:15 a.m. and the 10:15 a.m. sailings out of Tsawwassen were being cancelled, as well as the 7:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. sailings out of Nanaimo’s Duke Point.

The ferry company noted that the 3:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 5:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point are at risk of cancellation.

BC Ferries said the Queen of Alberni experienced “a mechanical difficulty” with its No. 1 main engine.

“We are working to resolve the problem and will keep you informed as more information becomes available,” the service notice added.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries hitting passengers with another fuel surcharge increase


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woodward racked up biggest vote counts in northwest Langley
Next story
Three critically injured in Langley crash

Just Posted

Langley Township mayor-elect Eric Woodward spoke to supporters after the results were released on Saturday, Oct. 15. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Woodward racked up biggest vote counts in northwest Langley

Nathan Pachal, the newly-elected mayor of Langley City was celebrating with supporters Saturday night, Oct 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Voter turnout plunges in Langley City, down in Township

Roberta Housani shared a few pictures she took recently of the Fort Langley Canoe Club dock, as the sun rose, the fog lifted, and paddlers prepared for race day on the Bedford Channel. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Sunrise ahead of the races

Over $65,000 in cash, weapons and fraudulent ID were seized from a motorist in Langley by the Langley RCMP’s Special Response Team. (RCMP)
Langley RCMP seized $65K cash, weapons from vehicle