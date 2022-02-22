Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound will have overnight temperatures ranging from minus five to minus 10 degrees Celsius until Feb. 23. (file photo)

Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound will have overnight temperatures ranging from minus five to minus 10 degrees Celsius until Feb. 23. (file photo)

Environment Canada: Lower Mainland’s ‘unusually cold’ temperatures to stay until Wednesday night

Overnight temperatures will range from -5 to -10 degrees Celsius

The “unusually cold” temperatures currently hitting the Lower Mainland will hang around until Wednesday night, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound will have overnight temperatures ranging from minus five to minus 10 degrees Celsius until Feb. 23.

“Be prepared for cold temperatures and strong winds. Dress warmly in layers if outside. Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals,” Environment Canada said.

B.C.’s south coast is being affected by an Arctic air mass with below freezing temperatures at night, and moderate temperatures – but below seasonal averages – during the day, the statement said.

The cold temperatures are combined with strong outflows, particularly in the Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley, resulting in windchill values near minus 10 to 15 degrees this morning and tonight. The outflows will gradually weaken overnight.

A warming trend is expected on Thursday.

