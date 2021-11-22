Rising flood waters surround buildings in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Rising flood waters surround buildings in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Environment Canada warns of dangers posed by second B.C. storm

Storm is forecasted to start up north and then head south

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for British Columbia’s North Coast, warning of potential flooding and landslides due to heavy rains.

The region is being hit by an atmospheric river which is expected to bring 100 to 150 millimeters of rain to the Prince Rupert area and 30 to 60 millimeters for Haida Gwaii by Monday.

The storm is then expected to head south towards parts of the province already hit hard by floods and mudslides, such as Abbotsford.

Environment Canada says flooding and landslides could occur in northern B.C. as a result of the heavy rain.

The federal ministers of emergency preparedness, transportation, environment, defence and employment are set to hold a news conference in Ottawa this afternoon to discuss the situation in B.C.

Mounties announced yesterday that the bodies of three men had been recovered near Highway 99, bringing the death toll from the flooding to four.

READ MORE: Fundraiser set up for B.C. toddler who lost parents in Hwy. 99 mudslide

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Highway 1 reopened from Boothroyd to Hope
Next story
Plane carrying doses of COVID-19 vaccines for kids touches down in Canada

Just Posted

The Spartan’ quest for a sixth national title came to sudden end Sunday afternoon, Nov. 21, as TWU fell 3-2 in penalty kicks to the MacEwan Griffins (twu)
Spartans settle for soccer silver

Volunteers prepare to load supplies aboard an aircraft at the Langley airport for delivery to a flood-ravaged Fraser Valley community on Sunday, Nov. 21.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: All-volunteer relief effort flies supplies from Langley to flood-ravaged communities

Lights glittered in McBurney plaza in January 2020. Funds from the cancelled Magic of Christmas parade 2020 were used to add lights, a report said. (Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley letter writer’s wish for Christmas

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the local members of Parliament? Email your idea to <a href="mailto:editor@langleyadvancetimes.com" target="_blank">editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.</a>
AT YOUR SERVICE: MPs agree much must be done to right wrongs for Indigenous