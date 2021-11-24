Metro Vancouver will see 80 millimetres of rain by Thursday night, and the Fraser Valley will see 50 to 70 millimetres by Friday morning. (File photo)

Environment Canada warns rainstorm to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley tonight

80 mm by Thursday night for Metro Vancouver, 50 to 70 mm by Friday morning for Fraser Valley

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley for another storm system expected to arrive tonight, Nov. 24.

Metro Vancouver will see 80 millimetres of rain by Thursday night, and the Fraser Valley will see 50 to 70 millimetres by Friday morning.

While the storm will be shorter and less intense than the previous atmospheric river which flooded the Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, heavy rain, along with freezing and higher elevations is still expected.

“This may worsen recent flooding and impact vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure,” Environment Canada’s warning says.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Strong southeast winds near the water are also expected to hit Thursday, the night when rains are going to be the heaviest, according to Environment Canada.

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Canadian military lends a hand in Abbotsford and Fraser Valley

BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Parkland moves to pause B.C. refinery operations due to Trans Mountain pipeline shutdown
Next story
VIDEO: First look at interior of Alder Grove Town Centre project

Just Posted

Metro Vancouver will see 80 millimetres of rain by Thursday night, and the Fraser Valley will see 50 to 70 millimetres by Friday morning. (File photo)
Environment Canada warns rainstorm to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley tonight

Sales manager Jodie Gilbraitti overlooks models of the Alder Grove Town Centre project, now on display at the presentation centre, which also has an interior mock-up of one of the suites in the new buildings. Both were unveiled Monday, Nov. 22. Currently, there are no drop-ins at the centre, people must register online. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: First look at interior of Alder Grove Town Centre project

Reflections of Bedford Channel during a more tranquil time, just a few weeks ago. Langley's Lou Fasullo captured this picture when the waters were calm ahead of the major rain storm and subsequent flooding that hit B.C. with a vengeance on Nov. 15. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Reflections of a drier, calmer time on Bedford Channel

Realtor such as Justin Hennessey with Janet Maxwell, Jewel Yourcheck, Benjamin Forbes and Austin Towne are taking part in the drive. (Justin Hennessey/Special to The News)
Realtor’s Care Blanket Drive revamps to gather flood relief donations