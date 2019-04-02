Environmental audit urges feds to shore up monitoring of mining waste

Environment Canada says there is high compliance with the regulations on pollutants from metal mines

Canada’s environmental watchdog says Environment Canada is properly monitoring the dumping of mining waste into the country’s waterways, but is not inspecting potash, coal and oil sands mines as often as it should be.

In an audit report out today, Environment Commissioner Julie Gelfand says potash and coal mines and the oilsands should be subject to more frequent inspections, since they are not authorized to release waste products or effluent that may hurt fish or their habitats.

She also raises concerns about the lower overall number of mine inspections in Ontario, and says the department isn’t doing enough reporting about whether mines are in compliance with the rules.

And while Environment Canada says there is high compliance with the regulations that govern the release of pollutants from metal mines, the department was missing complete data for about one-third of the mines in the country.

READ MORE: B.C. extends mining tax credits to attract investment

Environment and Climate Change Canada and Fisheries and Oceans are together responsible for deciding if mine waste can be stored in specific waterways. Zinc, copper, nickel and diamond mines are allowed to release some harmful substances under certain conditions.

Gelfand appears satisfied that the department is monitoring the impact these substances are having on fish and using the data they collect to introduce stricter limits on how much effluent the mines are allowed to release.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘She just comforts us:’ Mother says baby named after Broncos player a gift
Next story
Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Just Posted

VIDEO: Spring shearing at Kensington Prairie alpaca farm

Eighty fleecy alpacas received fresh new haircuts in Langley this weekend.

Safeway caters to those with sensory sensitivities

Willowbrook Safeway is hosting sensory-friendly shopping nights throughout April and May.

Aldergrove Alliance snatched silver in cup series finals

First in overall divsion, silver at Metro Vancouver Soccer League cup

Giants punch ticket to Round 2 starting in Langley Friday

G-Men beats Seattle 5-1 Saturday, taking Round 1 of the playoffs and advancing to next level

Aldergrove Community Garden ripe for planting

Plots are still available for residents to plant flowers, or seeds that can be harvested

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

Western Canada’s largest tulip fest opens with hyacinths and daffodils

Annual Chilliwack Tulip Festival draws in tens of thousands of visitors, keen to enjoy displays

Metro Vancouver’s dismal home sales in March blamed on government policies

A news release from board president Ashley Smith calls the trend largely policy induced

B.C. woman nets PETA award for pulling Burger King cup off skunk’s head

Video of Mission’s Tanya Krasuin helping an animal in distress went viral

Williams Lake bus company to expand service across B.C.’s Interior

Adventure Charters will operate from Prince George to Surrey and Williams Lake to Kamloops

B.C. man proposes charter bus service fueled by french fry oil

The eco-friendly buses would connect Edmonton to Vancouver via Highway 3, if approved

5 to start your day

RCMP investigating crash, shooting in Surrey, third pedestrian crash in the Lower Mainland since Sunday and more

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Man in his 60s fatally struck in Vancouver crosswalk

This is the fourth pedestrian death in Vancouver so far this year

Most Read