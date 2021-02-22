Fort Langley businessman Eric Woodward said social media claims that his namesake charitable foundation isn’t following through with a promised $1.1 million for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation ER campaign are “obviously absurd (File)

Fort Langley businessman Eric Woodward said social media claims that his namesake charitable foundation isn’t following through with a promised $1.1 million for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation ER campaign are “obviously absurd (File)

Eric Woodward refutes claim foundation failed to follow through on pledge to Langley ER

Calls social media posts ‘obviously absurd’

Fort Langley businessman Eric Woodward said his namesake charitable foundation is making good on a commitment to donate $1.1 million to the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation ER campaign, and a claim to the contrary currently circulating on social media is “obviously absurd.”

He was responding to anonymous posts that claimed the Eric Woodward Foundation wasn’t among the donors listed on the hospital foundation’s 2019-20 annual report, despite the Woodward foundation announcing a $1.1-million commitment to support a new pediatrics zone and pediatric waiting lounge in the hospital’s new ER.

In fact, $300,000 in donations have been made so far, in installments of $100,000, through Statewood Properties Ltd., the Woodward company that owns several Fort Langley sites and is among the assets transferred to the foundation.

READ MORE: Langley builder to transfer assets into charitable foundation worth $100 million

In the LMH foundation annual report, the “honour roll” of donors lists Statewood in the “founder category” of contributors who have donated more than $100,000.

Copies of thank-you letters and tax receipts from the foundation provided by Woodward confirm there had been three donations of $100,000, in December of 2018, December of 2019, and October 2020.

Woodward, who was elected to Langley Township council in 2018, believes the motive behind the claims is political.

“Social media misinformation is (a) fact of life these days, especially during an election,” Woodward told the Langley Advance Times.

“Rather than present real ideas and platform for progress, some candidates and a few supporters will always feel the need to fall back on personal attacks as their only option. Of course, politics is politics, campaigns are campaigns, but we must focus on facts.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley foundation gives boost to animal and human health care

”In my case, the same repeated personal attacks appear over and over again on social media by the same handful of people. The same smears have to be proven false over and over again. For example, that donations and pledges to charity, such as for the new ER and Langley Memorial, are fake, even, (is) obviously absurd. It is imperative that as a society we see past this, and elect good people that are in it for the right reasons.”

“Social media can be a great tool for us to remain connected and informed, but it does allow those with more challenging morals to attack others in a very personal way with false information. We must stand up to it.”

Going forward, Woodward said future donations to the hospital foundation will be listed as coming from Fort Langley Properties Ltd.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsFort LangleyLangleymunicipal politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 teens in hospital, woman charged after early-morning stabbing in Castlegar home
Next story
Pacific system to roll over parts of B.C., bringing wind, heavy rain or snow

Just Posted

A report presented to Langley City Council says the municipality needs to build more affordable housing to meet projected demand (Langley Advance Times file)
More townhouses, affordable housing needed in Langley City, report says

Langley City housing needs report projects increased demand

Emergency crews were called to the area of Glover Road and Mufford Crescent on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2022 after a CP Rail train had collided with an individual near a homeless campus in Langley. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Man struck by CP train in Langley near homeless camp

Individual was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Fort Langley businessman Eric Woodward said social media claims that his namesake charitable foundation isn’t following through with a promised $1.1 million for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation ER campaign are “obviously absurd (File)
Eric Woodward refutes claim foundation failed to follow through on pledge to Langley ER

Calls social media posts ‘obviously absurd’

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley letter writer grateful for MLAs’ service but…

Longtime politicians are in line for hefty pensions

Aldergrove Star files
Langley Township preparing dementia action plan to support older adults

Dementia Friends Virtual Forum will be held online, 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

A classroom in Surrey school district is cleaned last year. Over the weekend, school communities in Surrey and Delta were advised of exposures to the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant of the COVID-19 virus. In some cases individuals and in others entire classes, have been directed to stay home and self-isolate while awaiting test results. (file photo surreyschools.ca)
U.K variant of coronavirus detected at seven schools in Surrey, Delta

Individuals, classes directed by district to stay home and self isolate

Sarah Palmer holds up a swab before administering a COVID-19 test in late December. The state announced on Tuesday that a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in Alaska for the first time. (Photo by Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

At least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients are believed to suffer from symptoms months after their diagnosis

Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods has closed for the second time in less than five months due to a COVID-19 outbreak amongst employees. (Google photo)
Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods ordered to close by Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreak

Second time in five months that food processing plant has had to close due to coronavirus cases

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue searched 30km of logging roads Saturday night (Feb. 20), looking for a missing ATV driver. (KHSAR/Facebook)
Man found dead near Harrison Lake after 9 hour weekend search

The 21-year-old had gone missing while ATVing on the Harrison East Forest Service Road Saturday

Alli Schroder is the first woman to sign with a Canadian College Baseball Conference program, according to Baseball Canada. (Submitted photo)
B.C. pitcher becomes first woman in college baseball league’s history

Right-handed pitcher Alli Schroder commits to Vancouver Island University Mariners for 2021-22

Higher prices at the pump contributed to a one per cent jump in the Consumer Price Index in January 2021 compared to 12 months ago. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Higher gas prices led to higher January consumer prices in Canada

Prices for other goods including food also rose, but at a slower pace

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home where 41 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The executive director of the care home has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns

The health authority did not say why Angela Millar resigned or who will replace her

Most Read