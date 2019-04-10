Erratic driving in Langley leads to ERT arrest in Richmond

After a gun was spotted, police tracked a suspect through four communities.

A man arrested after a road rage incident in Langley was found to already be wanted for other crimes around the Lower Mainland.

RCMP officers were called at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon about an erratic driver, in a 2016 Nissan Micra, around 56th Avenue and 203rd Street, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The caller told the police that the other driver had cut him off. Whe the witness confronted the Micra driver, the man threatened him, and the witness said he saw a gun inside the Micra.

Police flooded the area, Largy said, and members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) also happened to be nearby and offered their aid.

The Air 1 police helicopter was also available, and it followed the Micra all the way to Richmond where the suspect fled into a building.

Richmond RCMP and the Emergency Response Team were brought in and the suspect was arrested without further incident, Largy said.

The Langley Street Enforcement Unit has taken over the investigation and is searching two locations with search warrant.

The 22-year-old suspect, of no fixed address, is still in custody. He was already wanted on outstanding arrest warrants from more than one Lower Mainland community, and is expected to appear in court within the next few days, Largy said.

Previous story
Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018
Next story
Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Just Posted

Erratic driving in Langley leads to ERT arrest in Richmond

After a gun was spotted, police tracked a suspect through four communities.

Housing agencies scrambled to find homes for Langley trailer park residents

Some residents have housing, but others are still waiting.

VIDEO: Dinosaurs, bugs and jackelopes: 3D archery comes to Langley

Sport allows archers to target replica animals ranging from the real to unreal

LETTER: Aldergrove youth need affordable local Summer activities

Local pushes Township to offer youth activity passes not raise water park prices

PHOTOS: Aldergrove spring league soccer a success for youth

League kicked off Monday night with various age groups participating in preliminary soccer drills.

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Avalanche work planned tomorrow on Highway 1

It’s planned for east of Revelstoke

‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents

Chief says demand for non-member payment part of goal to have boil-water advisory lifted

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

B.C.’s biggest indoor demolition derby debuting in Abbotsford

First-ever Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby invading Fraser Valley on Saturday

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Most Read