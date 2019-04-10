Erratic driving in Langley leads to ERT arrest in Richmond

A man arrested after a road rage incident in Langley was found to already be wanted for other crimes around the Lower Mainland.

RCMP officers were called at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon about an erratic driver, in a 2016 Nissan Micra, around 56th Avenue and 203rd Street, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The caller told the police that the other driver had cut him off. Whe the witness confronted the Micra driver, the man threatened him, and the witness said he saw a gun inside the Micra.

Police flooded the area, Largy said, and members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) also happened to be nearby and offered their aid.

The Air 1 police helicopter was also available, and it followed the Micra all the way to Richmond where the suspect fled into a building.

Richmond RCMP and the Emergency Response Team were brought in and the suspect was arrested without further incident, Largy said.

The Langley Street Enforcement Unit has taken over the investigation and is searching two locations with search warrant.

The 22-year-old suspect, of no fixed address, is still in custody. He was already wanted on outstanding arrest warrants from more than one Lower Mainland community, and is expected to appear in court within the next few days, Largy said.