Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

A man who had been at large since 2016 was recently taken into custody by Salmon Arm RCMP.

Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West said officers made contact with the escapee on May 29 in a shopping centre parking lot. The man did not provide ID to police but looked familiar to one of the officers. They continued to investigate the man’s identity and were able to confirm it by his distinctive tattoos.

He was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Along with being unlawfully at large after escaping a provincial institution in 2016, the man also has more than 40 outstanding charges against him from Alberta, Ontario and other Western provinces.

He was remanded back into custody on May 30.

