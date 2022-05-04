A woman looks down at her cell phone while walking though downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A House of Commons committee says the federal government needs to tell Canadians if it’s collecting data about their movements, and allow them to opt out of that collection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A woman looks down at her cell phone while walking though downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. A House of Commons committee says the federal government needs to tell Canadians if it’s collecting data about their movements, and allow them to opt out of that collection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ethics committee says government must tell Canadians it’s tracking their movements

Public Health Agency of Canada used data from cell towers to track 33 million mobile devices

A House of Commons committee says the federal government needs to tell Canadians if it’s collecting data about their movements, and allow them to opt out of that collection.

Those are some of the recommendations made by the ethics committee, which started looking into the issue back in January after public outcry about the federal health agency’s secret collection of data from cell providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Public Health Agency of Canada used data from cell towers to track 33 million mobile devices as a way to assess “population mobility patterns” during pandemic lockdowns, and issued a tender in December to continue tracking location data until May 31, 2023.

The committee said the government should notify people about these programs “in a manner that clearly outlines the nature and purpose of the data collection.”

It’s also calling for changes to privacy laws so that de-identified information and aggregate data are considered personal information, subject to privacy protections.

PHAC has previously said location data from cellphone towers would be stripped of personal identifiers, and that it’s taken advice from privacy and ethics experts, including the privacy commissioner.

RELATED: B.C. privacy law applies to federal political parties, commissioner’s office finds

Federal Politics

Previous story
’Precious’ goat born without hair in Shawnigan Lake sparks community support
Next story
Online fundraisers set up for tenants who lost everything in Abbotsford apartment fire

Just Posted

Werner Klann, owner of Mason Bees Company, was surrounded by local residents, who attended his latest workshop on mason bees. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley welcomes a passionate mason bee lover for informative workshop

One of 40 Porsches following a historic route passed by the historic Porters Bistro building at the intersection of Old Yale Road and 216th Street in Langley on Sunday, May 1. (Graham MacDonell/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Porsches and history prove a good mix

The local Rotary Clubs consider leadership an essential aspect of Rotary. With an aim to help emerging leaders develop their skills, the local clubs are joining hands to organize the seventh annual SASSY awards. The ceremony will be held at the Chief Sepass Theatre on Thursday. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local Rotary Clubs honour youth leaders on Thursday night

Lillianne Fuller put this Canadian goose in focus during one of her recent visits to a Langley City’s park. “ I’m not sure if he or she is a resident or a visitor, but nonetheless, this lovely bird looks good in Brydon Lagoon,” she said, reminding visitors to bring seeds not bread to feed the birds. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Donations of bird feed, not bread welcome