BC Wildfire Service says the Battleship Mountain wildfire in northeastern B.C. continues to grow rapidly. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

BC Wildfire Service says the Battleship Mountain wildfire in northeastern B.C. continues to grow rapidly. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Evacuation order expanded for northeastern B.C. town as wildfire intensifies

The 24,000-hectare Battleship Mountain Wildfire is burning dangerously close to Hudson’s Hope

Residents of a thousand-person town in northeastern B.C. have been told to get up and go, as a 24,000-hectare wildfire creeps closer.

The Battleship Mountain wildfire was first discovered on Aug. 30 and is estimated to be burning about 50 kilometres from the town of Hudson’s Hope.

The district initially issued an evacuation order for a small selection of properties on Sept. 3, but on Saturday (Sept. 10) expanded that order to cover the entire municipality. Further evacuation orders have also been issued in rural areas surrounding the town, in the Peace River Regional District.

Residents have been told to gather their personal belongings and leave immediately. A reception centre and emergency support services are available about an hour’s drive away in Fort St. John.

BC Wildfire Service says crews will be working Sunday to implement a structure protection plan in Hudson’s Hope.

It says higher temperatures throughout the weekend will likely increase behaviour on the already out of control fire.

READ ALSO: Smoky skies across Lower Mainland as blazes grow in Hope, Manning Park

B.C. Wildfires 2022Fire evacuationnorthernbc

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Smoky skies across Lower Mainland as blazes grow in Hope, Manning Park
Next story
Suspect sought by Burnaby RCMP reportedly ‘pinched a 6-year-old boy’s buttocks’

Just Posted

Langley Township firefighters were in Fort Langley on Church Street Thursday night to deal with a kitchen fire and a case of smoke inhalation. (Langley Township Fire Department/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Two fires keep Langley Township firefighters busy

Leah Kim, 5 and Irene Kim, 7 post with Sofi, a rescued own brought to the event by OWL Orphaned Wildlife - a non-profit society dedicated to the survival of raptors. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Brand new event about environment and animals comes to Langley

Langley Thunder’s Duane Dobbie had four goals and seven points as the team defeated the Peterborough Lakers for their second win of the Mann Cup. (Gary Ahuja/Langley Events Centre)
VIDEO: Langley Thunder lead Mann Cup 2-0 after narrow overtime win

Two people died in a multi-vehicle collision at 196th Street and 32nd Avenue in Langley in early August. Locals want changes before more accidents occur. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Fatal crash refocuses spotlight on traffic dangers on Langley road