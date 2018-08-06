The Regional District of Nanaimo declared a state of local emergency and issued an evacuation order and alert due to the growing fire. REGIONAL DISTRICT OF NANAIMO image

Evacuation order issued due to wildfire on Vancouver Island

Regional District of Nanaimo declares state of local emergency around 107-hectare fire

Residents close to a wildfire in the Nanaimo Lakes area on Vancouver Island have been ordered to evacuate.

The Regional District of Nanaimo declared a state of local emergency on Monday, Aug. 6, at 7:45 p.m., and issued an evacuation order and alert due to the growing fire southwest of the city.

“The fire potentially threatens the life and property of persons resident or present in this area,” notes the evacuation order. “Please leave this area immediately; the RCMP will be enforcing this order.”

At the same time, the RDN has issued an evacuation alert for 77 residences east of the fire. According to the region, RCMP will go door-to-door in the alert area.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions,” the alert reads.

The evacuation alert applies to the following addresses: Elk Trails Way, 2515-2630; Nanaimo River Road, 1565-2665; South Forks Road, 2375-2710; Twilight Way, 2728-2796.

Residents in the evacuation alert area should take the following steps, according to the RDN:

  • Locate all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place.
  • Gather essential items such as medication, eyeglasses, valuable documents and keepsakes, and have them ready for a quick departure.
  • Prepare to move any disabled people or children.
  • Move pets and livestock to a safe area.
  • Arrange transportation in the event of an evacuation order. Anyone who needs assistance with transportation is asked to call 911.
  • Arrange for accommodations. If there is an evacuation, a reception centre will be set up.

The evacuation order can be viewed at this link.

The wildfire, which was about 50 hectares in size Monday morning, reached 75 hectares by the afternoon and was at 107 hectares by the evening.

UPDATE: Fire in Nanaimo Lakes area now more than 100 hectares in size

