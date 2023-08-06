Evacuation order issued for 13 more Shuswap properties at Adams Lake

Thirteen addresses at Adams Lake were included in an evacuation alert issued by the TNRD on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6, 2023. (TNRD image)

Thirteen more properties are under an evacuation order at Adams Lake.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, the Thompson Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order cover the southwest end of the lake.

Included in the order are the following properties:

• 380 Adams West FSR;

• 1908 Adams West FSR;

• 1912 Adams West FSR;

• 1920 Adams West FSR;

• 1924 Adams West FSR;

• 1932 Adams West FSR;

• 1936 Adams West FSR;

• 1940 Adams West FSR;

• 1948 Adams West FSR;

• 2380 Adams West FSR;

• 2408 Adams West FSR;

• 2416 Adams West FSR;

• 2424 Adams West FSR.

People living or staying in the area were urged to leave immediately, taking pets and critical items with them.

The order was prompted by the 1,789-hectare Bush Creek East wildfire, burning approximately 23 kilometres northwest of Chase. It is one of the fires in the Adams Complex (which also includes the Rossmore Lake and Lower East Adams Lake wildfires), being overseen by a BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) incident management team. BCWS had 23 ground crew members assigned to the Bush Creek blaze, being assisted by helicopters and heavy machinery.

To receive Emergency Support Services, self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA) tool at ess.gov.bc.ca, and report to the Reception Centre, located at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre, 1655 Island Parkway, Kamloops, BC, V2B 6Y9.

If you do require Emergency Support Services, call 236-597-8997 before arriving.

