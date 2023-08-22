The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos has grown to more than 44,000 hectares in size and has crossed the border into the United States. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos has grown to more than 44,000 hectares in size and has crossed the border into the United States. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)

Evacuation orders remain as Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos grows

The massive fire is 44,000 hectares in size and growing in Cathedral Provincial Park

Although the 44,000-hectare Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to see new growth, officials say its progress has stalled on some rocky terrain near the southern portion of the blaze.

BC Wildfire Service says the cross-border blaze saw new growth on the western flank Monday afternoon, Aug. 21, near the Cathedral Provincial Park.

Visibility has remained a challenge for crews since the blaze ballooned to more than 14,000 hectares on Thursday, Aug. 17.

It is still listed as out of control and estimated to be about 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos.

Taylor Colman, fire information officer at BCWS, says the eastern flank of the fire has run into old burn from the 2018 Snowy Mountain wildfire.

“There’s no vegetation there, so the fire is not spreading as quickly,” Colman said. “Most of the growth and activity is on the west and the north.”

There are currently 13 properties within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on evacuation order and an additional 195 properties on evacuation alert. It’s now been more than one month since the fire was discovered.

Last week, Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief Keith Crow aired his frustrations of leaving the Crater Creek wildfire to burn and turn into the massive blaze it is now.z“We evacuated 36 homes, roughly 75 people,” he said.

“We had some who chose to stay. When are we going to start taking care of these fires?

“Who made the decision to monitor it?

“I’m very frustrated.”

Evacuation orders for six properties along the Similkameen River were lifted Saturday.

Structure protection crews remain active on the northeast portion of the fire near Ashnola.

“They are being supported by heavy equipment, building a guard there and looking at trying to stop the fire from progressing further north.”

The blaze has been burning south of the border since Saturday and BCWS crews have continued to work with officials in the U.S.

Smoky skies on Tuesday continue to moderate temperatures but that is expected to change starting on Wednesday.

BCWS says smoke impacts are expected to lessen, which would result in warmer weather.

“Smoke is impeding our ability to utilize aircraft, but there may be opportunities later (Tuesday) as smoke clears and visibility improves.”

Some precipitation is possible, they added, but only small amounts, if any.

An emergency reception centre has been activated at Princess Margaret Secondary School, 120 Green Avenue E. in Penticton.

As of Tuesday, a total of 350 people have received assistance at the centre.

READ MORE: Minimal activity overnight as Twin Lakes wildfire updated to 1,830 hectares

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeosOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
“We cannot reconcile without speaking the same words”: Ktunaxa language course offered
Next story
More than 3,000 homes saved from McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Chris Helkenberg posted about finding a GoPro lost since 2012 in Cultus Lake, and the owner responded. (Aquatic Monkey/ Facebook)
GoPro lost while cliff-diving at Cultus Lake resurfaces 12 years later

Langley Rams, seen here during their first home game of the season on Aug. 5, saw their trip to Kelowna to play on Saturday, Aug. 19, called off due to the current wild fire situation. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times files )
Langley Rams away game canceled by fire

Some Langley Mounties will be joining the fire fight, a spokesperson said. RCMP have released pictures of officers at the scene of various wildfires in the province. (RCMP)
Langley RCMP to join wildfire fight

Participants in the third annual slo-pitch tournament hosted by the Nate D Foundation share an embrace. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Murrayville family’s 3rd annual charity tournament raises $20,000