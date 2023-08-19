The 22,000-hectare Crater Creek wildfire overnight, Saturday, Aug. 19. (Photo- Tierra McIvor)

The 22,000-hectare Crater Creek wildfire overnight, Saturday, Aug. 19. (Photo- Tierra McIvor)

Evacuations remain in place as Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos continues to rage

The blaze remains 22,000 hectares, as of Saturday morning

The Crater Creek wildfire south of Keremeos continues to burn out of control Saturday, Aug. 19, and remains and estimated 22,000 hectares in size.

All evacuation orders and alerts are still in place, as of Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service says structure protection personnel responded to the blaze on Thursday and Friday nights. An additional eight personnel and multiple pieces of heavy equipment also responded.

Crews said late Friday afternoon that there was “significant fire behaviour,” with potential for growth overnight.

Visibility remained a challenge through the evening, BCWS said.

The blaze is located 18 kilometres southwest of Keremeos.

An update from BCWS is expected to come later on Saturday morning.

A total of 19 properties within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen remain on evacuation order, and another 189 properties are under evacuation alert.

The emergency reception centre in Penticton has moved locations and can now be found at Princess Margaret Secondary at 120 Green Avenue.

Black Press Media will update this story throughout the day.

READ MORE: Crews fight challenging conditions as Crater Creek wildfire grows near Keremeos

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKeremeosPenticton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Shuswap directer surveying damage in Scotch Creek after wildfire
Next story
All flights in and out of Kelowna remain cancelled due to wildfires

Just Posted

Fatal collision has the eastbound lanes of Glover Road closed from Mufford Crescent to 216th Street early Saturday morning, Aug. 19. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Langley resident struck and killed in collision Saturday morning

Boonie Sanders of Smoke Dem Bones is at Langley RibFest this weekend until Sunday, Aug. 20. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Ribbers ready to compete at McLeod Athletic Park

A car and motorcycle crashed in North Langley Friday, Aug. 18, on 91A Avenue during rush hour. At least one person was taken to hospital. (Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Motorcycle crash in Langley lands at least one in hospital

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires