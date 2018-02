Some areas could see five to 10 centimetres Friday

Did you think winter was over? It’s not, according to Environment Canada who issued upgraded a special weather statement to a snowfall warning late Thursday morning.

The agency is forecasting five to 10 centimetres of snow in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley by late Friday afternoon.

The south coast saw a brief period of dry and mainly sunny conditions on Thursday, after light snowfall Wednesday night led to messy, icy roads the next morning.