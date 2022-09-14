Tofino Resort and Marina’s 1909 Kitchen and Bar was closed Tuesday and remained closed Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2022. (Andrew Bailey photo)

Tofino Resort and Marina’s 1909 Kitchen and Bar was closed Tuesday and remained closed Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2022. (Andrew Bailey photo)

Events shut down at B.C. resort co-owned by ex-Vancouver Canuck Willie Mitchell

Tofino Resort and Marina responds to allegations of ‘highly inappropriate behaviour’

Events at the Tofino Resort and Marina have been shut down for the week, as the resort, co-owned by former Vancouver Canucks player Willie Mitchell, responds to allegations of inappropriate conduct.

“We were extremely upset to hear about highly inappropriate behaviour connected to one of our annual events. Our first concern is for our staff, and we are responding to the needs of those affected,” reads a statement posted to the resort’s website. “We have brought in an interim manager and continue to take steps to ensure the absolute safety and well-being of our team.”

The resort had been hosting its annual Race for the Blue fishing tournament, which began on Sept. 10 and was scheduled to run until Sept. 17, but has been cancelled along with events at the resort’s 1909 Kitchen and Bar.

READ MORE: Tofino’s Race for the Blue fishing derby casts philanthropic net

In an email to the Westerly News on Tuesday, B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Berube said: “Right now, there are no charges against anyone regarding such (an) allegation. For that reason, the RCMP cannot confirm or deny its involvement in this allegation.”

The Westerly News has reached out to the resort for further comment and will update this story as soon as new information comes in.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPTofino,vancouver canucksvancouverisland

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Previous story
R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing
Next story
B.C. communities want a slice of $150 million Purdue Pharma Canada settlement

Just Posted

Langley Field Naturalists group is returning to in-person meetings with the first one scheduled to take place on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Langley Community Music School. (Lilianne Fuller/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley environment enthusiasts return to in-person meetings

About 40 people are part of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ – a play running at Langley’s Theatre in the Country until Sept. 24. (Theatre in the Country/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Dinner theatre served up aboard the Orient Express

Cal Slade guarded Langley Thunder netminder Frank Scigliano during game 4 of the Mann Cup on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Scigliano made 40 saves on 54 shots as the Lakers pulled away in the third period even the series at two games apiece with a 15-12 victory. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Thunder photo)
Lakers tie Mann Cup at two games apiece with 15-12 victory over Langley Thunder

Kathy Branco recently captured this summer sunset in Fort Langley, the tracks and sun rays running almost parallel. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: A stunning Fort Langley sunset