(Sean Taylor/Twitter)

(Sean Taylor/Twitter)

Ex-Kelowna nurse who ran for PPC faces hearing for racism, anti-COVID remarks

Sean Taylor is accused of making racist and unprofessional comments

A former nurse who also served as a soldier, paramedic, firefighter and as a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada in Kelowna, is facing a conduct and competence hearing for allegedly racist and unprofessional comments made between March 31, 2020, and Nov. 2, 2020.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives will be investigating six instances where Sean Taylor made remarks that are contrary to the professional standards upheld by the college.

The college alleges that Taylor said “you will get people to wear your masks and put them in your internment camps … but there is a group of people, myself included, and you, and a bunch of friends, who will not comply. We will meet you in the streets and do this the old-fashioned way,” about mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

The college is investigating remarks that Taylor made linking the virus to China.

He is also reported to have said “I wanna take a road trip and go down and play paintball,” regarding Black Lives Matter protests.

Taylor was openly anti-mask and restrictions. The hearing will be investigating his comments made as a medical professional regarding hospitals and safety.

“I don’t wear a mask […] it’s a load of horse s—t,” he also is to have said.

Additionally, on June 22, 2020, Taylor interviewed with Global News where he discussed allegations of racial discrimination against Indigenous patients. He expressed the view that news of Indigenous racism in healthcare has resulted in patients making allegations of racism against a nurse “when they do not get their way.”

The hearing will take place on Nov. 15 and 17, 2022 in Vancouver.

The full citation of the hearing by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives is online.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownanursePractical nursesracism

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tahltan Central Government and province of B.C. agree to create wildlife stewardship program
Next story
VIDEO: Nathan Pachal wins Langley City mayoralty race

Just Posted

Cole Barron, seen during a previous Oct. 2 game, accounted for one of three touchdowns for the Langley Rams on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Apple Bowl in Kelowna. The defending Canadian Bowl champions fell to Okanagan Sun 44-20 (Rams Facebook)
Langley Rams suffer semifinal loss to Sun

Langley City mayor-elect Nathan Pachal, seen here election night, Oct 15, after he was declared winner, plans to take a team approach to the issues the community faces. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
New Langley City mayor Nathan Pachal plans to take a team approach

Langley Township mayor-elect Eric Woodward spoke to supporters after the results were released on Saturday, Oct. 15. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Woodward racked up biggest vote counts in northwest Langley

Nathan Pachal, the newly-elected mayor of Langley City was celebrating with supporters Saturday night, Oct 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Voter turnout plunges in Langley City, down in Township